Cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth opening garages ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk and Portsmouth are opening select city parking garages to give residents a safe place to park their vehicles during Tropical Storm Michael.

Norfolk will open the Bank Street Parking Garage at 441 Bank Street and the York Street Parking Garage at 215 W. York Street. Both garages will open at 6 p.m. Thursday. These are the only garages offering free parking: all other Norfolk garages will operate as normal.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from Norfolk’s garages by 6 p.m. Friday.

Portsmouth will open the County, Harbor, Middle and Water Street Garages at 5 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles may remain in the garages until 7 a.m. Friday morning, prior to when the city resumes its normal operations at 8 a.m.