HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month we check in with the folks at Susan G. Komen Tidewater about the organization's goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

The 2018 Komen Tidewater Race for the Cure® is Saturday, October 13, 2018. To learn more visit www.komentidewater.org.