Woman airlifted to Sentara Norfolk after Surry County car crash

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old woman has been airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital after being ejected from a car during a Wednesday morning crash in Surry County.

Officials say the woman was traveling in a 2010 Chevy Malibu on Rofe Hwy/Route 31 southbound around 6 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The woman allegedly struck a tree when the car ran off the road. It reportedly landed back up on its wheels after initially overturning.

Alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor, according to officials.

Charges are pending, according to officials.