Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind move in tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch in effect from Thursday 8 AM to Friday 8 AM for most of SE VA and NE NC. Expect 3” to 5” of rainfall from Michael, mainly late Thursday to very early Friday.

*** Tropical Storm Watch is effect for Dare County.

*** High Wind Watch from Thursday evening to Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton (VA), Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Wind will reach 30 to 40 mph late Thursday to Friday morning, with higher gusts.

Rain and wind from Michael covering the Southeast… Watch out for a few areas of inland fog this morning. Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again today with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be muggy today, so it will feel more like the upper 80s. A few scattered showers are possible today but rain will not be widespread.

Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall near the Florida panhandle as a major hurricane today. Michael will likely weaken to a tropical storm over Georgia and track NE over the Carolinas on Thursday. Based on the current forecast track, SE VA and NE NC can expect strong winds and rain on Thursday into early Friday. Winds will be near tropical storm strength (30 to 40 mph with higher gusts), strongest Thursday night to Friday morning. Most of the area will see 3” to 5” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Flash flooding and power outages will be our biggest impacts from Michael.

A big cold front will help to steer Michael off of the coast and bring in more fall-like conditions. Skies will clear on Friday with highs in the low 70s. High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. It will feel very fall-like this weekend.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Widespread Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 10th

1903 Hurricane: 74 mph winds Cape Henry, 9′ tides above normal

Tropical Update

Michael is a category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Florida panhandle. Michael is centered about 1405 miles SSW of Panama City, Florida and moving north at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later today, move NE across the

southeastern United States tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Michael is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible before landfall. After landfall, Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

4:00 AM CDT Wed Oct 10

Location: 28.3°N 86.5°W

Moving: N at 13 mph

Min pressure: 943 mb

Max sustained: 140 mph

Hurricane Leslie remains over the east-central Atlantic. Leslie is centered about 1105 miles WSW of the Azores and moving south at 10 mph. A slower SSE motion is expected today, followed by an ENE motion tonight through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, but weakening should begin by Friday.

Tropical Storm Nadine a bit stronger. Nadine is centered about 485 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Island and moving NNW at 7 mph. A NW to NNW motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the WNW is forecast to occur on Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast through tonight, with weakening anticipated to begin on Thursday.

