Virginia Beach Police seeking man in connection with 7-Eleven attempted robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an attempted 7-Eleven robbery that occurred in September.

On Wednesday, September 19 at approximately 10:54 p.m., a man attempted to rob the 7-Eleven located at 3597 Holland Road. He is described as standing 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 6 inches, weighing over 170 pounds and at the time had a full beard.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.