The latest tech and innovations at the casino on Coast Live

Posted 12:57 pm, October 10, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Global Gaming Expo, or G2E, is the largest event of the year in the gaming industry. Innovations unveiled here will quickly be influencing the future of gaming, sports betting and your next casino visit. We get a live report from the G2E floor in Las Vegas.  For more information www.globalgamingexpo.com.