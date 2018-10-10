State of Emergency issued for North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Michael

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced a State of Emergency for the state ahead of Hurricane Michael on Wednesday.

Restrictions on trucks and heavy vehicles have been lifted in order to help the state prepare.

Additionally, 150 National Guard troops have orders to report for duty beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday, move NE across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.