PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Dispatched received the 911 call at 11:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male subject shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury.

This is an active investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.