Police searching for suspects in connection with series of Hampton Yacht Club burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with a series of early morning burglaries at the Hampton Yacht Club in the 4700 block of Victoria Boulevard.

Authorities say on October 5 around 4:15 a.m., four suspects entered the Hampton Yacht Club through the front entrance of the marina. Once inside the marina, the suspects boarded multiple vessels and removed various items such as coolers, navigational equipment, tools and food items. They then left the area on foot and were last seen walking in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Bridge Street.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video, and they are described as follows:

Suspect #1: white male; last seen wearing a camouflage hat black t-shirt and tan pants

white male; last seen wearing a camouflage hat black t-shirt and tan pants Suspect #2: black male with light-colored ponytail; last seen wearing a yellow-colored fitted hat, a green shirt and blue jeans

black male with light-colored ponytail; last seen wearing a yellow-colored fitted hat, a green shirt and blue jeans Suspect #3: black male with dark-colored glasses, last seen wearing a gray and black hat, a gray t-shirt and dark-colored jeans

black male with dark-colored glasses, last seen wearing a gray and black hat, a gray t-shirt and dark-colored jeans Suspect #4: black male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted here and here.

