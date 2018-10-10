Person injured after being pinned by vehicle in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a crash in the area of Frederick Boulevard and George Washington Highway that left someone injured Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:42 p.m.

Police say the victim was pinned in the crash.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

You are asked to avoid the 3300 block of Frederick Boulevard to George Washington Highway until further notice.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

