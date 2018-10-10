Hurricane Michael to make landfall on Florida Panhandle, move up East Coast

Music and celebrity news from Corey Crockett at MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live

October 10, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Music and celebrity news from Corey Crockett from The Danny Show on MOViN 107-7 (Movin1077.com) including how Taylor Swift is getting out the vote, Kayne West's social media retreat and which famous couple has just finalized their divorce.