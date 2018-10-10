Multiple units, departments respond to James City County fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Multiple fire units and departments responded to a fire in James City County on Wednesday morning.

According to James City County officials, the fire was in the 2000 block of Jolly Pond Road.

The James City County Fire Department, James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, West Point Fire Department, New Kent Fire Department and Navy Mid-Atlantic Region Fire Department responded to the fire that happened around 5 a.m.

Crews were at the scene of the fire still around 9 a.m.

The reason for the fire is not known at this time.