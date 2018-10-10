Michael Bloomberg re-registers as a Democrat ahead of 2018 midterm elections

Former Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, is making the move to blue before midterm elections in a month, according to CBS News and Bloomberg’s Instagram page.

Bloomberg said via Instagram, “At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”

Bloomberg, who served as Mayor of New York for three terms, has had a variety of party affiliations throughout the years. He has considered himself a Democrat, Republican and Independent at times.

Bloomberg twice in 2016 speculated that he would run for President as an independent against (at the time) Democratic and Republican Party presidential candidates former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump.