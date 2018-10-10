Hampton Roads scholarship fair offers free help for college tuition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The sixth annual Scholarship and College Fair in Virginia Beach promises to help provide a pathway to a debt-free college education.

Organized by the nonprofit group Scholarship Sharing, the fair helps students learn about scholarship opportunities and gain scholarships from colleges on-site.

Scholarship Sharing president and founder Lorraine SantaLucia said people can apply to colleges at the fair, so she encourages attendees to bring their test scores and dress appropriately.

More than 4,000 people attended last year, so they are urging people to register for the free event here.