Hampton Police seeking suspect in attempted maiming

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Antonio Deron Futrell in connection to an attempted maiming that occurred Sunday.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shots fired complaint at the Catch and Release restaurant located in the 1st block of Towne Centre Way. The investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a security officer outside of the business.

The suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and began firing towards the business, which resulted in the security officer returning fire. The suspect fled the area prior to Hampton Police officers’ arrival on scene.

No injuries were reported, but two businesses sustained damage as a result of this incident.

Antonio Deron Futrell, a 26-year-old North Carolina man, has been identified and charged in connection to this incident. Futrell currently has warrants on file for four counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, three counts of Attempt Maiming, three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Futrell is considered Armed and Dangerous.