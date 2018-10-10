Gloucester road reopens after July washout damage

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Route 605 (Indian Road) reopened to through traffic Wednesday between Fary’s Mill Road and Mohican Drive as Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews completed an emergency repair.

VDOT closed Indian Road July 31 after heavy rain damaged several drainage pipes and washed out a portion of the road. Prior to the washout, the drainage structure was a triple line of 48-inch diameter concrete pipes.

VDOT replaced these with two 48-inch diameter concrete pipes and a single 60-inch diameter concrete pipe to enhance drainage in the area. New end walls were also installed.

A recent traffic count showed that approximately 1,000 vehicles a day travel Indian Road.