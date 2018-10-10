× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rainfall move in Thursday

*** Flash Flood Watch in effect from Thursday 8 AM to Friday 8 AM for most of SE VA and NE NC. Expect 2” to 4” of rainfall from Michael, mainly late Thursday to very early Friday.

*** Tropical Storm Warning is effect for Dare County, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

*** High Wind Warning from Thursday evening to Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton (VA), Accomack, Mathews, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Wind will reach 30 to 40 mph late Thursday to Friday morning, with higher gusts.

Michael is expected to impact us here in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina Thursday and Friday. We will see gusty winds, heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes. We won’t have to worry about storm surge. Some things you can do now include: Clear yard of loose items that could get thrown around. Make sure gutters are clear so water flows properly. Have extra gas for generators if power goes out. Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand.

Michael will continue to move northeast across the southeastern states and into the Carolinas. It will be warm and humid overnight with lows only dropping to the mid 70s. We could see some patchy fog. A few showers are possible.

Rain chances will increase as the day progresses on Thursday. We will have a 100 percent chance of rain. It will be muggy with highs in the low and mid 80s. Thunderstorms are possible along with the chance for tornadoes. A cold front will move in late Thursday pushing Michael and the moisture offshore. Winds will start cranking up late Thursday and early Friday. Dry air will move in behind the cold front and dewpoints will drop. Clouds will clear throughout the day Friday with highs in the low 70s. Dewpoints will drop into the 50s, which will make it feel much more like Fall.

High pressure will build in for the weekend making for some tranquil weather. Skies will be partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday with virtually no chances for wet weather. It will be very fall-like with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s both days.

Showers and storms will move in again to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Michael is moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected this evening or tonight. A motion toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday through Friday night. On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia through this evening. Michael will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on late Thursday night and Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Michael is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States through Thursday. Michael is forecast to strengthen Thursday night and Friday when it moves off the east coast of the United States and becomes a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

4:00 PM CDT Wed Oct 10

Location: 30.9°N 85.1°W

Moving: NNE at 16 mph

Min pressure: 932 mb

Max sustained: 125 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

