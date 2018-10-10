Coast Guard sets Port Condition Yankee for North Carolina ports, X-ray for Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Captain of the Port for North Carolina set Port Condition Yankee for the Ports of Wilmington and Morehead City at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The COTP for Hampton Roads set Port Condition X-ray at 4 p.m. for the Port of Virginia.

In Port Condition Yankee, the tropical storm force winds are anticipated within 24 hours and the affected ports are closed to inbound vessel traffic greater than 500 gross tons. All vessels greater than 500 gross tons without permission to remain in port, should have departed or should be prepared to depart prior to the setting of port condition Zulu.

Port Condition X-ray means the tropical storm force winds are anticipated within 48 hours. These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while X-ray remains in effect.

All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing ports in the Hampton Roads COTP zone. Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the COTP to receive permission and are required to submit a safe mooring plan in writing.

Owners of pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress.

Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages: