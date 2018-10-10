Actor Tom Hardy makes a trip to Norfolk, tours USS George H.W. Bush

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy had a special guest Tuesday!

Actor Tom Hardy was on the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) touring the carrier.

The tour was a part of a United Service Organizations visit, the Navy said.

The ship is currently in Norfolk conducting routine training exercises to maintain carrier readiness.

Hardy is known for acting in movies like “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Inception.”

His most recent movie, the comic book/superhero film “Venom,” pulled in $80 million during its opening weekend to break records for the best weekend in October history at the box office.