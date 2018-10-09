William & Mary officials: “Slave owner” written on James Monroe statue

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Officials at the College of William & Mary confirmed that the James Monroe statue at the University was vandalized recently.

The incident happened on Sept. 29 when someone wrote “slave owner” on the bronze statue that has been located in front of Tucker Hall at William & Mary since 2015, according to university officials. They say police are still investigating the vandalism case.

The statue commemorates Monroe, who along with attending William & Mary until he left to fight in the Revolutionary War, was the last president who was a founding father of the United States.

Monroe also served as Governor of Virginia during his lifetime as well.