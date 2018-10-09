× Virginia Beach preps for Hurricane Michael

VIRGINIA BEACH – Virginia Beach city leaders are getting ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Yesterday, they began pumping the drainage system at Ashville Park.

This area was heavily flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

Public Works crews are also clearing out drains and culverts around the city.

Officials said given Michael’s current forecast prediction, the city could see between 3-4 inches of rain.

Water from Ashville Park is being pumped to the Lotus Garden area.

Some people News 3 spoke with told us they’re concerned that pumping will cause flooding in other neighborhoods.

However, city leaders said they’ve said there will be little or no flooding caused by this.

We’re told crews will continue to pump the drainage system into Tuesday evening.