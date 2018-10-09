USNS Comfort deploying from Hampton Roads on medical assistance mission

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is deploying from Hampton Roads Wednesday to Central and South America to support a medical-assistance mission.

The 11-week mission is expected to find the crew of the Comfort working closely with host-nation health officials in Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Honduras.

The deployment is to help relieve pressure on medical systems in those nations due partly to an increase in migrants crossing their borders, according to the Navy.

The ship’s crew will include more than 200 U.S. and partner nation military doctors, nurses, and technicians. 60 medical and dental volunteers are also expected from non-governmental organizations.

Health ministries in each country will select patients with medical needs that can be evaluated and treated by the hospital ship.

During each country visit, the team expects to treat approximately 750 patients per day.