Stranded seal rescued from Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Say hello to Salem, a small gray seal that was stranded along the Oceanfront.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center was contacted by a citizen in regards to a stranded seal.

The Standing Response Program rescued Salem. After being assessed by the staff, they determined Salem had an infection and appeared to have wounds consistent with a shark interaction.

Salem was transferred to National Aquarium for long-term rehabilitation.

Wild animals can have diseases or infections. If you see a seal on the beach, give it space, and call 757-385-7575 to report it.