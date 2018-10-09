‘Skins scoop: Jonathan Allen’s emotional, profanity laced assessment of blowout vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. – As Washington’s defense appeared lifeless during a 43-19 blowout loss vs. New Orleans on Monday Night Football, the postgame locker room was not flat.

Second year defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, the Redskins’ first round draft pick in 2017, gave an emotional, profanity-laced assessment of the Big Easy beatdown.

Before boarding my flight back to the east coast, I wanted to drop this on your timeline. During last night's #Redskins loss in #NOLA, @jonallen93_ was as emotional as we've seen him – both on the sideline & in the postgame locker room.#HTTR #WASvsNOhttps://t.co/bcg345ppnk pic.twitter.com/khgqpEZHuZ — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) October 9, 2018

The Redskins defense, ranked among the top five in the NFL entering the game, allowed Drew Brees and the Saints to rack-up 447 yards of total offense. Allen had five tackles in the loss.