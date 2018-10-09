Police: Driver fails to stop after causing Virginia Beach crash that killed motorcyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash at the intersection of Newtown Road and Baker Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:06 p.m.

Virginia Beach Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newtown Road while a Ford F150 was traveling northbound on the same road. The truck tried to make a left hand turn onto Baker Road. The truck driver's failure to yield to the motorcycle caused the crash.

After the truck driver's failure to yield, the truck continued to travel westbound onto Baker Road, hitting an SUV that was traveling eastbound on Baker Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

One northbound lane and both southbound lanes of Newtown Road are currently closed.

Motorists can expect delays for several hours while police continue to investigate.

You are asked to avoid the area, but if you must travel in the area, authorities say to slow down and be aware of crews in the street.

The investigation is being handled by members of VBPD's Fatal Crash Team.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

