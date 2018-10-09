Pilot celebrates last flight at Norfolk International Airport, the same place he first took off

NORFOLK, Va. – It all comes full circle to the place he first took ORF.

In August 1970, American Airlines pilot Captain Jim Anderson completed his first solo flight on Norfolk International Airport’s Runway 5.

Now, nearly 50 years later, he celebrated his retirement by completing his very last flight on October 7 at the same airport.

“For most people the sky is the limit,” the airport wrote on its official Facebook page Monday in honor of Captain Anderson’s retirement. “For Capt. Anderson, the sky is home.”

Watch Captain Anderson’s last landing, a ceremonial “wash down” and a surprise reception in the full video above!