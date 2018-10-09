Person robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Virginia Beach bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police say someone was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Towne Bank in the 900 block of First Colonial Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:45 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say the victim was walking through the parking lot when approached by a black male who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s money.

The suspect ran to a nearby car that was waiting for him and fled the scene after receiving the victim’s money.

Members of the VBPD’s Robbery Squad is actively investigating this robbery.

This story will continue to be updated once more information is released.

