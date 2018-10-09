People Taking Action: Local church group helps others recover from hurricanes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Dropping off supplies for Hurricane Florence victims - that's been taking place the past two weeks at the New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News. The group organizing this collection drive is the Tidewater Peninsula Baptist Association.

Dwight Benton, a member of the TPBA, says about 50 local churches from across Hampton Roads participated in the drive.

"And we just thrive on trying to help the less fortunate. It's just what we do," Dwight said.

The organization received a lot of donated bottled water, but the critical items in demand? Cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, toothbrushes toothpaste and diapers.

The TPBA already sent one tractor trailer down to Wilmington, North Carolina, last month to help folks who've lost so much.

For members like LaVonne Benton, taking action to help others warms her heart.

"When we can touch someone who needs more than we need - that has way less than us - and they can give you a hug and they can give you a 'thank you' and a lot of times, just a smile on their face is worth more than anything," LaVonne told us.

It had TPBA member Patricia Johnson fighting back tears.

"It's just... remembering last week and all the things we did and all the people that were working... just knowing the products we were sending out, it was going to get to the people who needed it," Patricia said.

Their hard work and generosity are paying off again. After days of collections, two moving trucks - donated from a local company, All My Sons Moving and Storage - were loaded up with donated supplies this past weekend and headed for North Carolina.

That's why News 3 presented the Tidewater Peninsula Baptist Association with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

The group was very grateful, saying it plans to use it to help others in need.

The TPBA has also helped send relief supplies following Hurricanes Harvey and Maria and also supports numerous local initiatives as well.

