Norfolk Police investigate after man, woman shot

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating an incident where two people were shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were shot in the 900 block of Lincoln Street when they were walking in the area and a vehicle drove-by and fired numerous gunshots.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the woman allegedly arrived at DePaul Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released a suspect or vehicle description, or a motive for this shooting.

As detectives continue to investigate this shooting, they ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.