Norfolk Police begin internal investigation after video of juvenile being arrested surfaces

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department announced Tuesday that they have been made aware of an internet video posted which shows two Norfolk Police Officers arresting a juvenile in a parking lot.

They said the video was shared with them Monday.

In response to the video, the Norfolk Police Department Office of Professional Standards has begun an internal investigation regarding the circumstances of this incident, police said.

They said the juvenile was later released to his parents but because of the age of the individual, along with the pending internal investigation, no further information is available.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Office of Professional Standards at 757-664-6159.