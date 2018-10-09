× Naval Facilities Engineering Command recruiting for hundreds of open positions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic will be hosting a career fair on October 14 to recruiting for 600 career vacancies.

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic will use direct hiring authorities by the Department of Defense in order to quickly fill vacancies and hiring specialists will conduct interviews during the career fair. For qualified candidates, they will offer tentative job on site.

“This dynamic hiring initiative is key to enabling NAVFAC’s mission of supporting the fleet. The workload we have in support of the Navy and Marine Corps mission is on the rise and finding the right people to fill out our team is our top priority,” says NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Business Director Tom Barstow.

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic recruitment is focused on the Hampton Roads area with openings at all area bases – Naval Station Norfolk; Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach; Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth; and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

The organization is recruiting for hundreds of federal positions in a variety of professional disciplines and geographic areas as well as craftsman trade positions.

“We are motivated to secure the very best professionals because this ultimately means that only the best are serving the fleet. There is an incredibly accomplished talent pool out there and we want to offer them the kind of meaningful opportunities, coupled with great pay and benefits, that make up the heart of a first-rate civil service career,” says NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Human Resources Director Rebecca Rowe.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their resumes ahead of the event to NAVFAC_MLHRO@navy.mil.