Gingersnap the loggerhead sea turtle is heading back into the wild

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Gingersnap the loggerhead sea turtle will be heading back into the wild.

The Virginia Living Museum introduced the sea turtle into the 30,000 gallon Noland Chesapeake Bay tank in June. When the turtle arrived, the community took a vote and named the turtle “Gingersnap”.

Gingersnap was a straggler hatching that arrived to the museum weighing only 15 pounds, now Gingersnap is over 35, healthy pounds.

“We are so proud to be able to play a part in the conservation of a threatened species and to share that education with our community. Gingersnap has been an incredible ambassador for all sea life and it has been our privilege to support Gingersnap’s growth. The Virginia Living Museum is committed to a mission of education and stewardship for the protection of all wildlife,” Conservation Director, Chris Crippen said.

Gingersnap will leave on October 15 for release into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina.

Gingersnap will be joined by the Virginia Living Museum Aquarium staff for special programs this week.

Thursday, October 11 – Feeding at 2 p.m., Scuba Program at 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 – Feeding at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 14 – Feeding at 2 p.m.

“Gingersnap is a favorite of both our guests and staff, her well-being is our main goal. We celebrate her release and know that her aggressive survivor mentality will serve her well in the wild,” Crippen added.