Foundation visits local Virginia schools, using “Choice Bus” to change students lives

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation will be in Hampton Roads this week at local schools to help spread the importance of education to kids in the area.

The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation will be in Hampton Roads from Tuesday to Friday and will visit Bethel High School, Hampton High School, Lindsay Middle School and Huntington Middle School.

One of the educational tools they will be bringing is something called the “Choice Bus,” which is a half-prison cell, half-classroom school bus. According to officials with the foundation, the bus helps explain to students why having an education is important and the important choices they can make about their future.

The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation is a national non-profit organization created in 2007 in honor of Dr. Stewart’s late mother, Mattie C. Stewart.

