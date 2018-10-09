First Seabin on the East Coast installed in Nauticus’ marina

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus is the proud recipient of the first Seabin to be installed on the East Coast.

The floating trash bins known as Seabins, collect an average of 3.3 pounds of trash per day by drawing in surface water with the help of low energy, submersible pumps. They are located marinas, docks, yacht clubs and commercial ports.

Chesapeake based, Wartsila Defense donated and installed the Seabin located in the marina at Nauticus and the company has plans to add two more in the near future.

The Seabin will be maintained by Nauticus’ Junior Scientists’ Club, an after-school program for local junior high schools that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the seabin will be open to the public at 5 p.m. on October 10 at the Nauticus marina.