Fire Safety Week tips for your home on Coast Live

Posted 2:35 pm, October 9, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Because of more synthetic materials, and furniture a fire today spreads seven times faster than in the past. For this Fire Safety Week, we talk with Steve Kerber, the director of the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, for some safety tips.  For more information visit closeyourdoor.org.