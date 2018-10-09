× Chesapeake man wins $777,777 on his lunch break

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Talk about lucky!

Willie Lovely Jr. of Chesapeake had quite the lunch break after visiting the 7-Eleven at 8312 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk, where he purchased a few scratch offs.

Lovely scratched to win the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Blazing Hot 7s game to find out he won $777,777. He claimed the fourth and final top prize in Blazing Hot 7s, which means the game is now closed.

Lovely said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills, but he did take his fiance out to a nice dinner after winning the money.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 734,400.