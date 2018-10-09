CBBT customers receive refund after suffering extreme inconveniences from accident

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – Customers who planned to take the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on October 1 experienced extreme inconveniences after an accident caused by Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture.

Those who traveled on the CBBT between 10:30 a.m. and midnight on October 1 are eligible for a full refund.

“All customers who paid via E-ZPass, credit card or debit card have already had the charges to their account reversed on October 6. If they haven’t already appeared, the credits should be appearing on the accounts within the next few days. Customers who participate in the commuter rate program will still get credit for any trips taken on October 1 during the time periods for eligibility,” stated Thomas Anderson, Deputy Director of Operations

Customers who paid via other payments and would like a refund of their tolls should contact the CBBT’s Administration office at 757-331-2960. To request a refund by provide a copy of their receipt or description of their vehicle including make, model, color and license plate as well as the time of trip, so their request can be validated.

All toll relief reimbursement requests must be received by the CBBT by October 31, 2018.