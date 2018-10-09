Brenton Thwaites and Minka Kelly from “TITANS” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) star together in Titans, a new series led by Batman’s side-kick, Robin, on the new DC Universe streaming service. For more information, visit www.dcuniverse.com.