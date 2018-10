Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The Hurrah Players are opening their 35th Season with the classic family musical, ANNIE! We get a preview with a performance of "Together at last" sung by Daddy Warbucks (Victor Spence) and Annie (Aubrey Swain).

ANNIE plays The T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk October 12 - 14. For more information visit www.hurrahplayers.com.