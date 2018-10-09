10th Annual Autism Summit set for October 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The tenth annual Tidewater Autism Summit kicks off Saturday, October 20 in Virginia Beach. The free event allows parents and caregivers of people with autism to learn about service providers under one roof.

Mark Llobell with the Virginia Autism Foundation said the event is the largest gathering of autism service providers in the Mid Atlantic.

There will be sessions with information about waivers and long-term planning. Additionally, participants can enjoy a bounce house, bubble land, petting zoo, free toys and a stress-free area.

The summit is free and open to the public. It will be held Saturday, October 20 from 11am until 3pm at the YMCA JT's Camp Grom at 1181 Prosperity Road in Virginia Beach. To pre-register e-mail melanie@virginiaautismfoundation.com or call (757) 567-9805.