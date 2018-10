PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman has been seriously injured after an auto-pedestrian crash in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway Monday evening.

The call came in at 5:46 p.m.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious head injury.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time, authorities say.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 for updates.