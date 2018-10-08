Virginia Beach Schools holds first Virtual Learning Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday marks the first time Virginia Beach City Public Schools will use its newly designed Virtual Learning Day program.

District teachers are providing student assignments that align with curriculum they are learning in the classroom that can be completed outside of regular classroom time (such as at home)— either online or on paper.

VBCPS announced the Virtual Learning Day program in May and will hold its second one on November 6, a scheduled staff day.

The program will help curb some classroom time that can be lost for a variety of reasons. VBCPS recently announced that it would add a third virtual learning day due to classroom time lost because of the school cancellation caused by Hurricane Florence on January 28.

For families that may be worried about having access to a computer and the virtual program, the district is stressing that the work being assigned on these Virtual Learning Days can be done online or by pencil and paper. Teachers are also going to be given an hour of class time to go over assignments that are given on Virtual Learning Days and answer any emails or questions from students.

With the addition of the Virtual Learning Day program, VBCPS will bank the equivalent of two days of instruction which can offset makeup time needed during the school year.