Two swimmers dead after drowning off Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – Two swimmers died after drowning in the waters off Assateauge State Park on Sunday.

A 57-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were caught in a riptide on around noon on Sunday. Surfers brought the swimmers in, the man was unresponsive and surfers preformed CPR, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Both were transported to Atlantic General Hospital where the 57-year-old was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old girl was treated and released.

Both of these victims were from Chantilly, Virginia.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-year-old man and a friend from Pittsburgh were caught in a rip current.

The friend made it out of the water safety, but lost sight of the 18-year-old.

Lifeguards from the Maryland Park Service were notified.

The mans body was found and taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.