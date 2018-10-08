Two Chesapeake robberies occurred within minutes of each other early Monday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police responded to two robberies within minutes of each other early Monday morning.

The first call came in around 1:10 a.m., at the 7-11 in the 800 block of Canal Drive.

The suspects, two black males entered the store wearing masks and gloves. They displayed handguns and took cash, cigarettes and scratch off lottery tickets. The two men fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The second call came in around 1:30 a.m., at the 7-11 in the 1000 bloack of Eden Way N.

Two black males entered the store wearing masks. They displayed handguns and took cigarettes and cash. The two men fled on foot in an unknown direction.

It is unknown if the two crimes are related and the incident are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3TIPS.com