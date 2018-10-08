Tim Kaine hosts meet-and-greet at Portsmouth restaurant ahead of midterm elections

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is hosting a meet-and-greet at Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar Monday night ahead of the midterm elections.

Kaine said he plans to address how the race is shaping up so far, mentioning that he wanted to meet people now that the election is just a few days out.

Education, jobs and health care are just a few of the issues the senator plans to address during the event.

Kaine said he specifically wanted to visit Portsmouth because it’s a historic city. He added that he wanted to do more grassroots campaigning in the city as well as in Chesapeake Tuesday.

News 3’s Rachael Cardin is at the meet-and-greet.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the night.