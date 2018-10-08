‘Skins scoop: Redskins fans make noise in NOLA prior to date vs. Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - It was a rally that raised the bar.

On the eve of their Monday Night Football game in New Orleans against the Saints, Redskins fans took over one of the most famous bars in The Big Easy. Pat O'Brien's on Bourbon Street was a sea of burgundy and gold as Redskins fans from near and far gathered for a Redskins Rally in advance of Monday's date vs. the Saints.

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Redskins, is in New Orleans for Monday's game. Sports Director Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from the Superdome during News 3 at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.