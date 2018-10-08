× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy, tracking TS Michael

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy start to the week… Watch out for areas of dense fog for your morning drive. Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s this morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will still be muggy today, so it will feel more like the upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar today. Highs will return to the mid 80s with a mix of clouds and isolated showers possible.

Michael is expected to make landfall near the Florida panhandle as a hurricane on Wednesday. Michael will likely weaken to a tropical storm and track up the East Coast Thursday and Friday. Based on the current forecast track, SE VA and NE NC can expect strong winds and rain for the second half of the work week. Winds will be near or just below tropical storm strength, building through Thursday and relaxing through Friday. Changes in the forecast track or timing would change our local impacts.

A big cold front will help to steer Michael off of the coast and bring in more fall-like conditions. High temperatures will drop into the 70s this weekend with much lower humidity.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 8th

1965 F1 Tornado: Wicomico Co

2005 Flash Flood: Southeast Virginia

2016 Heavy rain from Post Tropical Cyclone Matthew

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Michael almost to hurricane strength. Michael is centered about 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico and moving north at 7 mph. A northward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeast motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the Yucatan Channel later today, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico this evening through Wednesday. Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Michael is expected to become a hurricane later today. Michael is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

4:00 AM CDT Mon Oct 8

Location: 20.6°N 85.5°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 983 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Tropical Storm Leslie is still lingering over the Central Atlantic. An ESE to SE motion is expected during the next few days across the open central and eastern Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

We are watching a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about midway between the Azores and Canary Islands. Significant development of this system is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. This low is expected to move ESE during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%).

We are watching an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development is possible during the next few days while it moves WNW. By late this week, however, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%).

