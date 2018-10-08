Man critically injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 20 block of Tear Drop Lane that left two people injured Monday night.

The call came in at 7:51 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two victims: a 19-year-old black man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 39-year-old white woman also suffering from a gunshot wound. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims are said to be known to each other.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

