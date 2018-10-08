Look, Listen, Learn: Virginia Beach Fire Department educating public on fire prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – National Fire Prevention week started on Monday and the theme this year is Look, Listen, Learn.

This year’s theme identifies ways people can reduce their risk to fire and be prepared in the event of one:

Look for places fire can start

for places fire can start Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm

for the sound of the smoke alarm Learn two ways out of each room

The Virginia Beach Fire Department will be hosting two events the week of October 7 to educate the public about fire prevention. The events will provide information on home safety hazards, fire prevention, escape plans and smoke alarms. Information about fall and burn prevention for older adults will also be a major focus as seniors are the most at-risk when it comes to fatal fires, according to the VBPD.

October 10, Company 21 at 1468 Nimmo Parkway will host the first open house from noon to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, October 13, Company 7 at 4817 Columbus Street will have an open house.

These events are free to the public.