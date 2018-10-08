How to register for Salvation Army Christmas Assistance on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need. Families with children ages 0-11 may apply for programs and receive toys, food and, if selected for the Angel Tree program, clothing items as well.

Application Events:

Virginia Beach, Norfolk & Chesapeake:

October 8-12, 2-5 p.m.

Military Circle Mall

Portsmouth:

October 15-19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

October 22-26, 9 a.m.-Noon

Portsmouth Corps Building

Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command

