How to register for Salvation Army Christmas Assistance on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need. Families with children ages 0-11 may apply for programs and receive toys, food and, if selected for the Angel Tree program, clothing items as well.
Application Events:
Virginia Beach, Norfolk & Chesapeake:
October 8-12, 2-5 p.m.
Military Circle Mall
Portsmouth:
October 15-19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
October 22-26, 9 a.m.-Noon
Portsmouth Corps Building
Presented by
Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command
SalvationArmyHRVA.org